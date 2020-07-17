Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunman of UAE consulate in Kerala capital attempts suicide

The incident comes amid the sensational gold smuggling case in which the precious metal was brought into the country in a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate. Ghosh, who was earlier posted in the airport here, has been with the consulate since 2017 and had reportedly contacted at least three times smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh on July 5, when the gold was seized by customs.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 17-07-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:39 IST
Gunman of UAE consulate in Kerala capital attempts suicide

A gunman of Kerala Police posted at the UAE consulate here allegedly tried to end his life at nearby Thumba on Friday, a day after he was reported missing by his family. Police said Jay Ghosh allegedly slashed his wrist, resulting in bleeding. He was found lying near his ancestral home and had been admitted to a private hospital here.

The condition of the policeman was stated to be stable, they said. He had gone missing from his home on Thursday night and a police complaint had been filed by his family, police said.

During a search by the police on Friday morning, the man was found near a vacant plot a few metres away from his home. He told police that he had consumed some blades besides slashing his wrist.

The police man reportedly told his family that he was facing threats from some people and was seen tensed. The incident comes amid the sensational gold smuggling case in which the precious metal was brought into the country in a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate.

Ghosh, who was earlier posted in the airport here, has been with the consulate since 2017 and had reportedly contacted at least three times smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh on July 5, when the gold was seized by customs. The gold worth around Rs 15 crore was received at the airport here as a diplomatic cargo addressed to an official in the consulate of the United Arab Emirates and the Customs have said they suspected a syndicate misused the diplomatic immunity to smuggle the precious metal.

The case is beinginvestigated by Customs and theNational Investigation Agency (NIA) which has booked Suresh, Sarith, Sandeep Nair and Fasil Fareed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention ) Act. Suresh was found working in the IT department and her contractual service terminated after her name cropped up in the gold smuggling.

IAS officer M Sivasakar was removed as principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state IT secretaryover his alleged links with Suresh and other accused in the case. Hewas suspended onThursday. Fareed is still at large while the other accused, including Suresh and Sarith, both former employees of the UAE consulate, have been arrested.PTI RRT UD VS VS

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt prepared to provide effective treatment for COVID-19 patients; teachers in medical colleges to get UGC payscale

Amid rising coronavirus cases, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the state government is prepared to provide effective treatment to COVID-19 patients, even as he announced a slew of measures, including procuring large quanti...

Odisha man flaunts Rs 3.5-lakh gold face mask

At a time when face masks have become an inseparable part of life to protect oneself from contracting the coronavirus, a 55-year-old businessman in Odisha has procured one which is made of gold and cost him Rs 3.5 lakh. He got inspiration f...

Suspect arrested in murder of founder of Gokada ride-sharing app, New York Times reports

The personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, who founded the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested on Friday in the murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment, the New York Times reported, citing two officials...

Arise Sir Tom Moore: Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old fundraising captain

Queen Elizabeth II knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognising the 100-year-old for lifting the spirits of the nation during the gloom of the novel coronavirus outbreak by raising over 40 million for health workers. The World War Two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020