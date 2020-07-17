Dalai Lama, Arsenal Football Club express solidarity with flood-hit people of Assam

The Dalai Lama has expressed his sadness at the loss of lives and devastation of properties due to flooding in parts of Assam. The Buddhist spiritual leader has written a letter to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal appreciating the relief and rescue efforts of the government and expressing solidarity with the suffering masses.

Arsenal Football Club also said it stood by the people of Assam during this trying time. In a short video message posted in its Instagram account, the English football club appealed to the people of Assam to "stay strong".

Around 40 lakh people in Assam have been affected by the flooding. The total number of people killed in flood-related incidents in the state this year has gone up to 102. While 76 people died due to the deluge, 26 were killed in landslides till July 17, according to officials. "The monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of India bring destruction and great suffering to people year after year. Unfortunately, this year the situation has been made even more troublesome by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. I am writing to you today to express my sadness at the loss of life and devastation of property, as well as the tremendous hardship caused to so many, due to flooding in many parts of your state," the Dalai Lama, based in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, said in his letter.

"I appreciate that the state government is doing everything it can to rescue those affected and that relief efforts are underway. As a gesture of solidarity with the people of Assam, I am making a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust towards relief and rescue efforts," he said. In its short video message in English as well as in Assamese, Arsenal FC said, "We are with you (Aami Aasu Aponalokar Logat)."