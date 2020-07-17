Odisha capital's COVID-19 caseload crosses 1000-mark

The Odisha state capital's virus load on Friday breached the 1,000-mark with the COVID-19 tally rising to 1,043, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Of the 124 new cases, 72 quarantined persons tested positive for the deadly virus and the remaining 52 were detected through contact tracing, the BMC said.

Meanwhile, a total lockdown which will come into force from 9 pm on Friday till July 31 will be stricter than the previous ones, Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said. During the lockdown, there will be no entry or exit of people from the state capital unless very urgent, Sarangi said.

Stringent action will be taken against those found using motorbikes for buying groceries and vegetables. Ganjam, Khurda (under which Bhubaneswar falls), Cuttack and Jajpur districts and Rourkela city will be locked down totally for 14 days amid a rapid spurt in COVID-19 cases, officials had said on Thursday.

The Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, will not issue new passes, the top cop said. A person engaged in an emergency service may use his official ID card along with a letter issued by his senior authorities mentioning his nature of duty, Sarangi said.

"Dont misuse the pass issued for official purpose during the lockdown," the police officer said. The Police Commissioner also asked media houses to restrict the number of staff during the lockdown.

Sarangi made it clear that no congregation, other than marriages and funerals, will be allowed during the fresh lockdown. In an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19, the administration has prohibited gathering of more than 50 people at weddings and 20 people at funerals, he said.

Shops selling vegetables and groceries will remain open from 6 am to 1 pm while banks are allowed to operate with 25 per cent staff, he said. The BMC said, as many as 54 patients have been cured of the infection on Friday, the BMC said.

The number of recoveries in the state capital increased to 457 while the city now has 574 active cases. Eleven fatalities have been reported from the city so far, the BMC said.