Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India says financial situation very challenging, LWP for staffers win-win

"Air India is in a very challenging financial situation and is taking recourse to several initiatives with a view to ensuring the continuance of its operations," the airline said in the statement. "The LWP scheme is a win-win situation for both the management as well as employees as it provides flexibility to employees and simultaneously reduces the wage bill for the company," it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:55 IST
Air India says financial situation very challenging, LWP for staffers win-win

Air India on Friday said its financial situation is very challenging due to the coronavirus pandemic and its leave-without-pay (LWP) scheme for employees is a "win-win" situation for them as well as the management. The national carrier in a press statement said the scheme primarily enables employees to proceed on LWP "on voluntary basis". The airline had issued an internal order on Tuesday asking its departmental heads and regional directors to identify employees, based on various factors like efficiency, health and redundancy, who will be sent on compulsory LWP for up to five years. "Air India is in a very challenging financial situation and is taking recourse to several initiatives with a view to ensuring the continuance of its operations," the airline said in the statement.

"The LWP scheme is a win-win situation for both the management as well as employees as it provides flexibility to employees and simultaneously reduces the wage bill for the company," it added. Under this scheme, the airline said, the management can pass an order requiring the employees to compulsorily go on leave for a period of six months or two years (extendable up to five years).

Employees will be chosen for the compulsory LWP provision taking into consideration suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, health, non-availability and redundancy, it said. Air India said "the provision has been introduced for use, very sparingly, with a view to ensure that the overall efficiency of the organisation improves". It said the management will make sure that the scheme is implemented with complete fairness and transparency as per prescribed procedure.

The airline said it had brought out similar LWP schemes earlier in September 1998, June 2009 and August 2009. However, those schemes did not have the provision of the management sending employees on compulsory LWP, it added. "Several hundred employees have in the past availed of the LWP scheme," the airline noted.

On Thursday, TMC MP Derek O'Brien slammed Air India, saying its LWP scheme violates labour laws and is an "obvious ploy" to protect the top management and sacrifice other workers. The airline has a debt of around Rs 70,000 crore and the government started the process to sell it to a private entity in January this year. The national carrier's net loss in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,500 crore. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said equity infusion of Rs 500-600 crore every year is not sustainable and cost-cutting in Air India is necessary.

He said that even if Air India wants financial assistance from the government, it may not be possible as the Centre has to meet other demands too such as providing relief to vulnerable sections of the society amid the coronavirus pandemic. The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, LWP and firings employees in order to conserve cash flow..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN blacklists Pakistan Taliban terror group’s leader

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan terror groups leader Noor Wali Mehsud has been designated as a global terrorist by the UN for participating in the financing, planning and perpetrating acts on behalf of and in support of entities associated wi...

DMRC starts work on underground section of Phase 4

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday commenced construction work on the underground section of its Phase 4 project, officials said. The work began on the underground section of the 28.92 km-long Janakpuri WestR K Ashram Marg corridor....

Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in J-K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked the armed forces to a give befitting reply to any misadventure by Pakistan as he reviewed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with top military brass, officials said. At a high-l...

IITs to relax admission criterion due to partial cancellation of class 12 exams: HRD minister

The Indian Institute of Technology IIT have decided to relax admission criterion this year in view of partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on FridayDue to the partia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020