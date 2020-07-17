Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMRC starts work on underground section of Phase 4

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday commenced construction work on the underground section of its Phase 4 project, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:24 IST
DMRC starts work on underground section of Phase 4

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday commenced construction work on the underground section of its Phase 4 project, officials said. The work began on the underground section of the 28.92 km-long Janakpuri West–R K Ashram Marg corridor. This corridor consists of 7.74 km-long underground lines.

DMRC's Managing Director Mangu Singh and other senior officials joined the event via video conferencing. "The work commenced for the construction of D Wall at the Krishna Park Extension Metro station, and the tunnel segments shall be used for tunnelling with Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) on a 1.4-km stretch between Janakpuri West and Keshopur," the DMRC said in a statement.

In addition, this approximately 2 km-long stretch will also have the Krishna Park Extension Station in between, as well as a 365 m cut-and-cover open ramp near Keshopur, leading to the elevated section, it said. D Walls or Diaphragm walls are structural concrete walls constructed in deep excavation based projects. Diaphragm walls are often used at congested sites, close to existing structures, where there is restricted headroom or where the excavation is of a depth that would otherwise require the removal of much greater volumes of soil, officials said  The excavated area is secured by these walls and then the construction work of the underground station is commenced. This technology has been used for Delhi Metro's underground stations right since Phase 1, the DMRC said.

The tunnel segments are being cast at the state-of-the-art casting yard developed at Mundka. The casting yard will make 2,100 rings for the tunnelling work, it said. This work was awarded last December on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, the officials said.

In spite of all the constraints, like shortage of labourers and materials due to lockdown, the milestone could be achieved on time, the DMRC statement said. On June 24, the casting work of u-girders for this corridor was started.

The Janakpuri West-R K Ahsram Marg corridor is an extension of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line and will come up with 22 stations.  Construction work on this particular section had started in December. Under Phase-4, 61.679 km of new metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 metro stations. These new sections shall provide interconnectivity among the already operational sections of the DMRC network. Out of this, 22.35 km will be underground, officials said.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil COVID cases halt exponential rise, though "fight" continues - WHO

Coronavirus infections in Brazil no longer appear to be rising exponentially but the country is still in the middle of this fight as new cases and deaths grow by thousands every day, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. Brazil,...

WHO says COVID-19 cases in Brazil no longer rising exponentially

Coronavirus infections in Brazil no longer appear to be rising exponentially but have reached a plateau, creating an opportunity to get the outbreak there under control, WHO emergencies programme head Mike Ryan said on Friday.Ryan told a ne...

Mayor: NYC poised to open zoos, play ball under reopen plan

New York City is on track to allow zoos to open at limited capacity and professional sports without spectators starting next week under the next phase of its reopening plan, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday. While a formal approval from the...

Pompeo 'deeply disappointed' in EU court decision to ditch trans-Atlantic data transfer deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was deeply disappointed in a ruling on Thursday by Europes highest court that a trans-Atlantic data transfer deal is invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020