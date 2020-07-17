Left Menu
Arrange temporary housing for people hit by EDMC demolition drive: Delhi CM to officials

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday issued directions to officers to make arrangements for temporary housing for people affected by the EDMC's demolition drive in East Laxmi Market area According to a statement, Kejriwal visited the market area where the municipal corporation has been demolishing illegally-constructed buildings for the third consecutive day in accordance with the East Laxmi Market Master Plan road.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:31 IST
According to a statement, Kejriwal visited the market area where the municipal corporation has been demolishing illegally-constructed buildings for the third consecutive day in accordance with the East Laxmi Market Master Plan road.

According to a statement, Kejriwal visited the market area where the municipal corporation has been demolishing illegally-constructed buildings for the third consecutive day in accordance with the East Laxmi Market Master Plan road.  It stated that the chief minister said a detailed study of the high court order will be done, and an appeal will be filed after a careful analysis of the circumstances under which the demolition orders were issued by the HC.  He also issued directions to the officials to arrange for temporary housing for the people affected by the demolition

The statement also said that the demolition drive was resumed on Monday in the light of the old directions of the Delhi High Court to remove encroachments on the service road which is also known as the Master Plan Road in the Laxmi Market area.  Until now, more than 60 structures have been demolished, which served as houses for the families in East Laxmi Market area.

