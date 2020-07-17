Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra government taking all possible steps to prevent spread of COVID-19: State Tourism Minister

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muthamshetty Srinivasa Rao on Friday said that the state government is taking all possible steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:31 IST
Andhra government taking all possible steps to prevent spread of COVID-19: State Tourism Minister
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muthamshetty Srinivasa Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muthamshetty Srinivasa Rao on Friday said that the state government is taking all possible steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.During a press conference, the minister said that a meeting of the District Task Force Committee was being held with the concerned authorities on the steps being taken to control COVID-19. He suggested that COVID-19 testing should be increased as the number of cases are likely to surge in the coming days. The quarantine centres and COVID care hospitals have been directed to provide infrastructure, good quality meals, drinking water facilities and better sanitation. Even the lockdown regulations are strictly enforced in all Containment Zones. Rao further said, "There are still 2,530 coronavirus positive cases registered in Visakhapatnam district, of which, 1,521 had been discharged and currently 963 active cases are being treated at COVID Care Centers and various notified hospitals in the city, with 46 death cases reported."

"There are 129 very active clusters, 212 active clusters, 217 dormant, 39 denotified beds. There are 2,274 beds and 54 ventilators. All COVID care hospitals have a staff of up to 2,000 doctors, nurses, pharmacists, among others and up to 3,000 people have been tested for free in the district so far," Rao said. District Collector V Vinay Chand said, "The lockdown is being strictly enforced in urban and rural containment zones. In addition to urban areas, de-centralized co-operative care centres are being set up in all constituencies in the wake of cases coming up in rural areas. The village and ward secretariats are being set up as a centre where the test will be conducted with TrueNet machines as per ICMR guidelines." (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada medical officials worried about recent spike in coronavirus cases

A recent spike in coronavirus cases in Canada is worrying and can be linked to groups of young people gathering in bars and elsewhere, a top medical official said on Friday.When we examine recent trends in case reporting, there is some caus...

Soccer-Chilean clubs return to training but no date for restart set

Chilean soccer clubs resumed training on Thursday for the first time since March but the South American nation remains under a state of emergency and there is still no date for a resumption of competitive fixtures. Players from clubs includ...

Snyder vows team will set 'new culture and standard'

Daniel Snyder is committed to changing the culture within his Washington football team. Snyder said as much in statement Friday, one day after The Washington Post reported that 15 women who once worked for the NFL team said they were sexual...

Brazil COVID cases halt exponential rise, though "fight" continues - WHO

Coronavirus infections in Brazil no longer appear to be rising exponentially but the country is still in the middle of this fight as new cases and deaths grow by thousands every day, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. Brazil,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020