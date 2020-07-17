Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquor trafficker held after shootout with police in Greater Noida

While he was injured in the shootout, his associate managed to escape, the officials said. Around 18 cartons of liquor meant to be sold in Haryana were recovered from their Honda City car when they were intercepted near a jungle in Greater Noida by the officials of the Ecotech I police station, a senior officer said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-07-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 23:51 IST
Liquor trafficker held after shootout with police in Greater Noida

A liquor trafficker was arrested after a gunfight with the police in Greater Noida on Friday night, officials said. While he was injured in the shootout, his associate managed to escape, the officials said.

Around 18 cartons of liquor meant to be sold in Haryana were recovered from their Honda City car when they were intercepted near a jungle in Greater Noida by the officials of the Ecotech I police station, a senior officer said. "The accused had opened fire on the police team but one of them, later identified as Deepak, got injured while his partner managed to escape. Eighteen cartons of liquor were found in the car. It was meant to be sold in the villages here illegally as the alcohol is labelled for Haryana only,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Singh said Deepak, a native of Meerut district, has earlier also been arrested for liquor smuggling and sentenced to jail. He suffered bullet injuries on his leg during the gunfight and was taken to the district hospital for treatment, the officer added. An illegal firearm along with ammunition was seized from his possession, while combing operation has been launched for his accomplice, the police said.

Further proceedings were being carried out at the Ecotech I police station, they added..

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Soccer-No teething problems as Bielsa takes Leeds to the top

He watches matches perched on a bucket, lives in a one-bedroom flat above a shop and holds his staff meetings in a local Costa coffee shop.Marcelo Bielsa, who has taken Leeds United back to the English Premier League after a 16-year absence...

Infectious disease specialists ask U.S. govt to ensure remdesivir supply

U.S. infectious disease specialists this week asked the federal government to use every authority it has to ensure adequate supplies of the antiviral drug remdesivir as the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus continues to r...

WR Green signs $18.2M franchise tender with Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green signed his 18.2 million franchise tender and will report to camp in 2020, the club announced Friday. After the team designated Green their franchise player in March, it failed to reach agreement o...

Eight medium intensity quakes hit Mizoram and A&N islands

Five medium-intensity earthquakes hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands, while three quakes rocked the northeastern state of Mizoram on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. Four of the quakes of over 4.5 magnitude occurred withi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020