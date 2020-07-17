Biker killed in collision with bus in Noida
A 40-year-old man died after his motorcycle allegedly collided with a passenger bus in Noida on Friday, police said. He was on his motorcycle when he collided with a bus and died on the spot,” an official from the local sector 49 Police Station said.PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-07-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 23:51 IST
A 40-year-old man died after his motorcycle allegedly collided with a passenger bus in Noida on Friday, police said. The incident took place on the FNG road near Sorkha village and the deceased was identified as Rakesh, a native of Nalanda district in Bihar, the police said. “He was living in a rented accommodation in Sorkha village. He was on his motorcycle when he collided with a bus and died on the spot,” an official from the local sector 49 Police Station said. The bus involved in the incident has been impounded and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police said, adding the body has been sent for post mortem.
ALSO READ
Noida: Over 1,100 vehicles penalised, 17 impounded for violating COVID-19 curbs
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, nearby areas Noida, Ghaziabad
COVID-19 helpline in Noida receives around 400 calls daily
Haggling over price of mangoes, security guard shoots fruit seller in Noida
Noida: Active COVID-19 cases cross 1,000-mark; tally rises to 2,569