Punjab: Parents in Ludhiana shift to govt schools for quality education

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, parents in Ludhiana are getting their children admitted to government schools for quality education. They also said that they are finding it difficult to pay the fees in private schools in this situation. Vivek Kumar, a parent, said, "I'm here to get my son admission in the PAU government school because I'm tired of the high expenses of private schools. In private schools, even though the fees are high, education isn't up to the mark. In comparison to private schools, government schools have a better quality of education."

Another parent Sanjeev Kumar said, "My younger has son studied at a private school till now, and now he is trying to get admission in a government school. I'm annoyed by the daily expenses of private schools. The studies and facilities are good at government schools also and there are no expenses." "Even during the COVID-19, private schools are harassing us to pay the fee and it is difficult to meet those expenses. Classes are also not being conducted properly. So we decided to admit our children to government schools," Sanjeev Kumar said.

Swarnjit Kour, DEO, Ludhiana, said, "The education in government schools is good, and the teachers are highly educated. Parents are worried about their daily expenses, so most of the students are coming to us from private schools. Many admissions have been done in schools in the past three days." (ANI)