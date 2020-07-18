Left Menu
Kerala gold smuggling case: Magistrate records statement of UAE consulate gunman who attempted suicide

The statement of a gunman posted at the UAE Consulate, who had allegedly attempted to commit suicide after being threatened by the aides of those accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, was on Saturday recorded by a judicial magistrate in Thiruvananthapuram.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-07-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 13:12 IST
Gunman posted at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram attempted to commit suicide on Friday. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The family members of Jayaghosh have alleged that he was being threatened by the aides of those accused in the high-profile case related to the smuggling of large amounts of gold through diplomatic channels in the state. According to the police, Jayaghosh is attached to the police Armed Reserve (AR) camp and was reported missing since Thursday night. He had reportedly confided to his close relatives that he was innocent and was not involved in the case in any manner.

Jayagosh was later found lying in a pool of blood near his house in Akkulam and was taken to the hospital. A police investigation is underway and more details are awaited. Meanwhile, the gold smuggling case, which came to light after 30 Kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram, is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). (ANI)

