Dental students at MAIDS approach Delhi HC seeking extension of time to submit thesis

Some of the final year students of Master of Dental Sciences (MDS) at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) have approached the Delhi High Court seeking an extension of time for submitting their thesis. A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh, after hearing arguments from both sides, asked MAIDS to place on record any documents they wish to rely upon and listed the matter for further hearing on July 20.

The students, in their plea filed through advocate Sarthak Maggon, said that Delhi University had amended its ordinances relating to Post-Graduate (MDS) course in July 2019 as per which the last date for submission of the thesis was fixed as October 15, 2020. "However, recently as on July 4, 2020, and July 6, 2020, the petitioners have been informed that they have to submit their thesis by June 30, 2020, extendable to July 30, 2020, subject to a penalty of Rs 1,000 per week," the plea said.

Maggon told the court that it would be extremely difficult for the students to complete their thesis and submit the same in the short span of time without being intimated in advance in view of the deadline for submission being reduced. Advocate Mohinder Rupal, representing the Delhi Univesity, submitted that the ordinance has been misinterpreted and added that the original deadline was in fact May 31, which was extended to June 30, 2020, and has further been extended till July 2020 with a late fee.

Appearing on behalf of the MAIDS, advocate Vasudeva on instructions submitted that the deadline had to be in October 2020, as per their understanding. Advocate Rupal whereas wished to place on record some documents to show that MAIDS was duly informed of the decision of the Board of Research Studies in September 2019.

The High Court said that it would consider on the next date of the hearing if any further extension is to be granted for submission of the thesis after perusing the respective stands of the Delhi University and MAIDS. The petitioners have urged the court to quash communications letters dated July 4 and July 6 and issue appropriate directions to reinforce the erstwhile date of October 15 as the date of submission of the thesis.

According to the petition, the preponement is especially problematic to the petitioners considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation as there are practical aspects to the thesis which require follow-ups, and physical consultations with the patients. The plea said that the petitioners are under instructions of the MAIDS college to perform duties in the efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the prevailing circumstances, patients are reluctant to conduct elective surgeries owing to the safety measures required to prevent COVID-19 infection. Moreover, the associated hospitals that were being utilised by the Petitioners for their research and completion of the thesis have been converted to COVID Centres, and completion of follow-ups and requisite testing has come to a standstill," the plea said. "In light of these circumstances, it is impossible to complete the thesis according to the dates unilaterally preponed by the respondents," it added. (ANI)