Mayawati, Akhilesh demand action after woman, daughter try self-immolation outside UP CM office

Is there something known as a government in Uttar Pradesh?" SP president Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. A woman and her daughter set themselves on fire in front of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office on Friday allegedly over police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-07-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 15:33 IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

BSP and SP attacked the UP government on Saturday after a woman and her daughter set themselves on fire outside the CM office alleging police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi, saying it should take the incident seriously and act against the officers responsible for it. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said the mother and her daughter were "compelled to set themselves afire" as they did not get justice from the Amethi administration. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the incident should "wake up" and "insensitive government".

"UP government should take this incident seriously, and deliver justice to the aggrieved. Action should also be initiated against the officers who showed laxity in this regard, so that such incidents do not happen in future," Mayawati in a tweet in Hindi. "Is the attempt made by two women to set themselves afire not enough to wake up a sleeping government or is it that an insensitive government and chief minister are waiting for any other major incident? Is there something known as a government in Uttar Pradesh?" SP president Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

A woman and her daughter set themselves on fire in front of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office on Friday allegedly over police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi. Police said they are probing the matter. The women suffered burn injuries and were admitted to the civil hospital; they are said to be critical, police said.

The incident took place at 5.40 pm in Lucknow's high-security zone, where the assembly and the Lok Bhawan - the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - is located. The police personnel posted there rescued the women, they said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

