Delhi experiences hot, humid weather

The national capital experienced under sultry weather on Saturday with rains continuing to elude large parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department, however, predicted light to moderate showers at isolated places in the city over the next two days. "The monsoon trough has started shifting towards the north. Light to moderate rains are expected in Delhi over the next two days," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD said. He, however, said "good" rains are unlikely in the capital over the next seven days. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 47.9 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 56 per cent less than the normal of 109.4 mm. The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have also recorded 38 and 49 per cent less rains in July. On Saturday, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum of 36.4 degrees Celsius, three notches over the normal. Humidity levels shot up to 89 per cent. According to the IMD, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than the usual date of June 27

Normal rainfall was predicted in the national capital during the season.