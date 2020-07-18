Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,500 illegal registries in Shahberi since twin-building collapse, residents want probe by CBI or ED

The Allahabad High Court had also passed an order in 2014 to put a stay on any illegal construction in Shahberi, where nine people, including a child, were killed on July 17, 2018 when two adjoining buildings collapsed. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 24, 2019 called for fixing accountability of officials and builders responsible for illegal construction and for risking thousands of human lives.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-07-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 19:07 IST
1,500 illegal registries in Shahberi since twin-building collapse, residents want probe by CBI or ED

Two years since the twin-building collapse that claimed nine lives, residents in Greater Noida's Shahberi village are demanding a probe by a central agency like CBI or Enforcement Directorate into illegal constructions in the area that have continued unabated since the incident. Around 1,500 registries have been done in Shahberi since the twin-building collapse in 2018 and the latest property registration took place on July 14, according to government records accessed by PTI.

Shahberi in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar is a notified area under the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) where no construction can take place without approval from it. The Allahabad High Court had also passed an order in 2014 to put a stay on any illegal construction in Shahberi, where nine people, including a child, were killed on July 17, 2018 when two adjoining buildings collapsed.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 24, 2019 called for fixing accountability of officials and builders responsible for illegal construction and for risking thousands of human lives. He was speaking during a meeting with officials of the Noida, the Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway authorities. "Accountability should be fixed for officials and builders responsible for illegal construction. Those who have played with lives of thousands of residents should be sent to jail and an FIR should be lodged. Also they should be booked under the National Security Act (NSA)," he was quoted as saying in an official statement. There was also an audit report prepared by IIT Delhi on construction quality of buildings in Shahberi which found that most structures in the area are unsafe and it predicted their life to be 10 years, the locals claimed.

"We have lost faith in the local administration, police and the local authorities, we just want the UP government to call for a probe into the illegal constructions here by the CBI or the Enforcement Directorate," Abhinav Khare, a Shahberi resident, told PTI. The 28-year-old Khare, working with a bank, lives hardly 100 metres away from the buildings which had collapsed in 2018 and said the people there are living under a perpetual fear ever since the audit over construction quality of their building.

"The GNIDA and the administration are responsible for our plight since construction and registry of properties continued illegally despite court orders. Builders told us that registries were being done that means other people are staying there, meaning all flats are legal. Even the banks confirmed the home loans without checking approval of maps. We have been duped," Khare, who bought a flat there in 2016, alleged. Neha Singh, another resident, said that she had bought a flat in the area in September 2017 and two months later got to know she and several others like her were duped by builders as they were sold illegally-built flats.

"The registry we got actually has no value since an order of 'status quo' which was passed by the Allahabad High Court in October 2014. It means that no one can raise any construction in Shahberi since October 2014. The flat we were sold has no approval from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority," she told PTI. "While our builder showed us sanctioned map and permissions for construction by the local authority but they were all forged documents. We realised we were living in an illegally-constructed five-floor building with 15 flats. Currently there are 11 families living here with an uncertain future," Singh added. The local police had also lodged an FIR based on the woman's complaint regarding illegal constructions in Shahberi in June 2018, just a month before the twin-building collapse in the area.

"There has been no real action on builders. All what is shown is merely an eye wash because there has been no end to registries of properties in Shahberi despite all the tough talk by police, local authorities and the state government," Singh alleged. District Magistrate Suhas L Y did not respond to PTI's phone call and text messages for a response to the illegal registries being done in Shahberi.

When contacted, GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan said nobody should buy any flat or property whose map has not been sanctioned by the Greater Noida Authority. "The authority cannot take responsibility of safety of any building whose construction has not been authorised by it. People should avoid this risk. We have also issued a helpline number to help people regarding confirmation of related facts and information," Bhooshan told PTI. Last year a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe illegal constructions in Shahberi. An official part of the SIT said there were around 80 FIRs lodged and action taken against approximately 50 builders till January 2020.

"Not many cases have been added since January. Now only follow up remains in the cases that have been registered. The cases need to be disposed based on investigation. But the SIT has lost steam since January due to the change in police system (commissionerate system) and later due to outbreak of COVID-19," the official told PTI requesting anonymity..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo take pole at Spanish Grand Prix

Yamahas Fabio Quartararo will start in pole position in Sundays Spanish Grand Prix after setting a lap record in qualifying with a time of one minute, 36.705 seconds in Jerez on Saturday.The Frenchman finished ahead of Maverick Vinales and ...

'More power to you': Riteish Deshmukh sends heartwarming birthday wishes to Priyanka Chopra

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday extended heart-warming birthday wishes to Bollywoods Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas by digging out a throwback picture of the duo. Dear priyankachopra- wishing you a very happy birthday- More power to you...

Total turnover of Amul brand products crosses Rs 52,000 cr: GCMMF

The consolidated turnover of the Amul brand of products exceeded Rs 52,000 crore during 2019-20, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation GCMMF, which sells and produces Amul products, said on Saturday. The federation said it aims ...

Ram temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years after start of construction: Champat Rai

The construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed within 3-3.5 years from the date its construction starts, said Champat Rai, General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust said on Saturday. Rail said they have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020