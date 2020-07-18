Give Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia to kin of COVID-19 victims: Cong

Hyderabad, June 18 (PTI): Congress on Saturday demanded the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government to give Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia to the families of poor people who died of COVID-19. Also, the state Congress sought Rs 50 lakh to the kin of frontline COVID-19 warriors in the field of medicine, health, sanitation and in the police force if they succumb to the virus.

Addressing the party cadre on the social media platform Facebook as part of #SpeakUpTelangana campaign, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, also known as KCR, had allegedly adopted a non-serious approach in handling the Covid-19 situation. Stressing the need to increase the number of COVID-19 tests, Reddy said the medical infrastructure should be strengthened in all government hospitals by arranging adequate number of ventilators and oxygen devices.

The TPCC chief alleged that many patients have sent messages a few hours before their deaths that they were not provided oxygen and proper medical care in government hospitals. Instead of taking corrective measures, the state government is finding fault with the patients and condemning them for using mobile phones, he alleged.

Renewing the demand for COVID-19 treatment under the 'Aarogyasri' scheme of the government, Reddy, also a Congress MP, said the treatment should be given free of cost to all below poverty line (BPL) families. He demanded that fee for treatment in private hospitals be regulated.