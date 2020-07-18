Left Menu
UP: Forensic experts recreate scene of encounter at site where Vikas Dubey was killed

In order to cross-examine the encounter theory narrated by the STF and local police, the scene of the shootout has been recreated by forensic experts, he added. The FSL team along with the STF inspected the place where the police vehicle, which was ferrying Dubey, overturned due to rain and high speed.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 18-07-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 19:36 IST
A team of forensic experts on Saturday reached the site where gangster Vikas Dubey was gunned down on July 10 and recreated the scene of the alleged encounter. Dubey was shot dead in a shootout after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, police had said.

Senior Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts along with other team members recreated the scene of the encounter with the help of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, said a senior FSL official who did not wish to be named. In order to cross-examine the encounter theory narrated by the STF and local police, the scene of the shootout has been recreated by forensic experts, he added.

The FSL team along with the STF inspected the place where the police vehicle, which was ferrying Dubey, overturned due to rain and high speed. Following the crash, the gangster was surrounded and asked to surrender but he refused and fired at the police personnel, the police had claimed. Most of the officers from the STF including CO (STF Kanpur unit), TB Singh, and Kanpur Police who took part in the encounter were also present at the spot, the official said further.

The STF and Kanpur Police were instructed to remain present at the spot to help the forensic experts team to recreate the scene.     A K Srivastava, a senior FSL official, told mediapersons that the state government has already issued instruction to recreate the encounter and submit the findings. “We have recreated the scene and forensic findings would also be submitted to government at the earliest," he added.

