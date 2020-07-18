Maha man beats wife to death after fight over food, arrested

A 34-year-old man was arrested onSaturday for allegedly killing his wife after picking up afight as he did not like the food she cooked, Thane policesaid

Sachin Godane, a resident of Gaikwad Pada inAmbernath, locked his two children and an aunt in one room ofthe house on Friday afternoon and brutally beat up his wifeChandrakala (28) with a log and then strangled her, saidAssistant Inspector JB Bhoyer of Shivajinagar police station

Godane has been remanded in police custody for fourdays, he added.