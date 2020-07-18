Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia violence: Court grants bail to local politician in two cases

A Delhi court has granted bail to local leader Ashu Khan, arrested in two cases for allegedly rioting and instigating a mob during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year which resulted in damage to public property and injuries to police near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 21:05 IST
Jamia violence: Court grants bail to local politician in two cases

A Delhi court has granted bail to local leader Ashu Khan, arrested in two cases for allegedly rioting and instigating a mob during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year which resulted in damage to public property and injuries to police near Jamia Millia Islamia University. Additional District Judge Lalit Kumar granted the relief to Ashu on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with a surety of like amount in each of the two cases.

He was arrested in April in two separate cases of violence in Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony during anti-CAA protests on December 15 last year. The court granted bail to him on the ground of parity as four other co-accused were enlarged on bail.

The court said in its July 17 order that since the investigation was complete and the chargesheet has been filed in the case, he was no longer required for further custodial interrogation. It said no useful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody.

The court said Ashu should scrupulously appear at each and every stage of the proceedings before it so as not to cause any obstruction or delay to its progress. It directed him to not engage in any criminal activity and not to tamper the evidence or threaten the witnesses in the case.

Advocates Asghar Khan and Abdul Tahir Khan, appearing for Ashu, told the court that he had nothing to do with the violence and nothing incriminating has been recovered from his possession or at his instance. The counsel said the investigation with regard to Ashu was completed and the charge sheet has already been filed in the case.

They further said the other co-accused persons have already been granted bail in the case. Additional Public Prosecutor Abdul Ansari, appearing for the state, opposed the bail applications saying the allegations against him were serious in nature.

Ansari further alleged that Ashu was an active member of the unlawful assembly and had allegedly pelted stones and brickbats on the vehicles and caused damage to public and private property. He had further claimed that the accused may threaten witnesses if he was granted bail.

On December 15 last year, a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Jamia turned violent, with demonstrators pelting stones at police and setting public buses and private vehicles on fire. Police had later entered Jamia, allegedly fired tear gas shells and baton-charged students.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh records 2nd COVID-19 death, eight fresh cases

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Ladakh rose to two on Saturday after one more person succumbed to the disease, while eight fresh cases pushed the tally in the union territory to 1,159, officials said. The 82-year-old man from Hardas villa...

Chances for deal at EU summit on Saturday "very slim" - diplomat

Chances of a deal on a coronavirus economic recovery scheme at a European Union summit on Saturday are very slim, a diplomat from an EU members state said, after two full days of talks failed to produce a breakthrough.The chance is very sli...

Pak Charge d'Affaires summoned over death of three civilians in ceasefire violation by Pak forces in Krishna Ghati in J and K: MEA.

Pak Charge dAffaires summoned over death of three civilians in ceasefire violation by Pak forces in Krishna Ghati in J and K MEA....

Measures in place to detect fake news, hate speech, objectionable content: Facebook to HC

Online social media platform Facebook has claimed in the Delhi High Court that it has put in place measures like community standards, third-party fact-checkers, reporting tools and artificial intelligence to detect and prevent the spread of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020