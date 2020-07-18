PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:30pm, according to the information provided by respective states and union territories. State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 194 142 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 44609 21763 586 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 609 175 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 21864 14105 51 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 24967 15771 177 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 691 485 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 5246 3658 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 121582 101274 3597 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 3304 1946 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 47476 34005 2127 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 25547 19318 344 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1458 1030 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 13198 7165 236 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 5096 2577 46 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 59652 21775 1240 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 11659 5199 39 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1159 985 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 21763 14864 706 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 300937 165926 11596------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1891 1182 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 403 66 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 282 160 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 978 405 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 16701 11330 86 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1890 1062 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 9792 6454 246 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 28500 20459 553 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 254 88 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 165714 113856 2403 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 42496 28705 403 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2380 1684 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 4276 3081 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 47036 28664 1108 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 40209 23539 1076 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1073813 672898 26776------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 37552 22418 542 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 1038716 and the death toll at 26273. The ministry said that 653751 people have so far recovered from the infection.