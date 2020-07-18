Left Menu
Apni Party demands restoration of statehood to J-K

A memorandum highlighting some of the important political and socio-economic issues faced by the people of J-K was submitted to the Lt Governor, the spokesman said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-07-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 22:05 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) led by former finance minister Syed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday demanded the restoration of statehood for the union territory and domicile rights over land and jobs for its people. A party delegation led by Bukhari, who is the JKAP president, called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here to highlight socio-political and economic issues faced by the people of J-K, a spokesman of the party said.

He said the JKAP leaders held detailed discussions on various issues confronting the people, especially after the implementation of the J-K Reorganization Act, 2019. The meeting was held in an amicable atmosphere and the Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured all possible support from the government to redress the issues confronting people of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

A memorandum highlighting some of the important political and socio-economic issues faced by the people of J-K was submitted to the Lt Governor, he said. The party leaders demanded restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying an early announcement in this regard would further solidify the idea of pluralism and respectful coexistence in the region.

“It is more than essential that restoration of statehood to J-K is considered as an immediate requirement for keeping up the spirit of coexistence and allowing a pluralistic blend to continue to shine in this part of the country. “We take this opportunity to remind the government of India through your good office about its promise on restoration of statehood including establishment of a Legislative Council and in providing thereto reservation of seats for socially and economically backward classes, art culture, languages, literature and sports,” read the memorandum. The spokesman said the party also demanded domicile rights over land and jobs for the people of J-K.

“While our party has been vehemently demanding domicile rights on land and jobs for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the recent domicile order issued by the union government vis-à-vis the rights of residents of J-K on jobs reflects a casual approach. “Being a government-issued order and not a law made by Parliament, the new gazette notification regarding domicile rule for J-K residents is not immune to any judicial review,” the spokesman said. “Our demand is that those residents of J-K who have already a valid Permanent Resident Certificate should not be asked for domicile certificates both for possession of land and immovable property or for applying to any government jobs,” he said.

The party leaders also demanded security for political activists, the release of detainees, withdrawal of cases against the youth, ensuring J-K Bank's autonomy, support for industry and the manufacturing sector, revival of tourism and restoration of high-speed 4G internet in the UT. The delegation was assured that a few of the demands mentioned in the memorandum which are exclusively within the jurisdiction of the union government would be forwarded to the concerned quarters with specific recommendations from the J-K government, the spokesman said.

