Special Raj police team formed to probe audio tapes' conspiracy, make arrests

A special team of Rajasthan police officers has been formed to investigate and arrest the accused in the case registered with the special operations group in connection with audio tapes that revealed a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led state government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 00:13 IST
The SOG has already arrested one Sanjay Sharma in connection with the conspiratorial conversation in the audiotapes and he is under police remand. Image Credit: ANI

A special team of Rajasthan police officers has been formed to investigate and arrest the accused in the case registered with the special operations group in connection with audiotapes that revealed a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led state government.

The eight-member team headed by SP CID (Crime branch) Vikas Sharma was formed Friday after two FIRs were registered on a complaint by Congress chief whip in the state Assembly Mahesh Joshi. Other members of the team are Dharmendra Yadav (Additional SP-ATS), Jagdish Vyas (Additional SP-CID CB), Kamal Singh (assistant police commissioner-Jodhpur), Manish Sharma (Deputy SP- ATS), Kailash Jindal (inspector- CID CB), Suman Kaviya (Inspector- ATS) and Ramesh Pareek (inspector-ATS).

The team was formed by Additional Director General (ATS and SOG) Ashok Rathore. The SOG has already arrested one Sanjay Sharma in connection with the conspiratorial conversation in the audiotapes and he is under police remand.

One of the FIRs mentions details of the conversation of (rebel MLA) Bhanwarlal Sharma with Gajendra Singh (Congress party claims it is a reference to union minister Gajendra Singh) and Sanjay Jain whereas the second FIR mentions a conversation between two unidentified persons.

