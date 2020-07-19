Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana: Social distancing norms flouted at rally organised by retrenched physical training instructors

Social distancing norms were flouted at a rally, which was organised by retrenched physical training instructors (PTIs) in Jind on Saturday. The event was attended by many people including members of Khap Panchayat.

ANI | Jind (Haryana) | Updated: 19-07-2020 06:41 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 06:41 IST
Haryana: Social distancing norms flouted at rally organised by retrenched physical training instructors
Visual from the rally (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Social distancing norms were flouted at a rally, which was organised by retrenched physical training instructors (PTIs) in Jind on Saturday. The event was attended by many people including members of Khap Panchayat. Those who participated in the event were seen sitting very close to each other and many of them did not cover their faces as per the COVID-19 guidelines.

The event was organised to protest the dismissal of Haryana's PTIs. "The PTIs and those organisations who are supporting them were not given any permission. They did not follow COVID-19 protocols. We are investigating the case. We will take action accordingly," said Manoj Ahlawat, duty magistrate at the spot.

Meanwhile, Meham MLA Balraj Kundu who came out in support of the protest said: "This protest is not only about PTIs but about all those who are not being made permanent by the government and working on a temporary basis. I am with them." "This is utter injustice with these PTIs. The state government has all the powers to ensure justice to them. If the government fails to pay heed to the miseries of people, the Baroda byelection will push the government to margins," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

Cyber security agency CERT-In asks Twitter for full details of global hack, number of Indian users affected and data impacted: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases including 13 in Xinjiang

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases as of the end of July 18, up from 22 reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Sunday.Of the new infection, 13 were found in Urumqi, the capital of Chinas far western...

Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases including 13 in Beijing

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases as of the end of July 18, up from 22 reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Sunday. Of the new infection, 13 were found in Urumqi, the capital of Chinas far wester...

Jharkhand: Four new COVID care centres set up in Ranchi

Keeping the rising number of coronavirus cases in mind, four new COVID care centres have been set up in Ranchi, Jharkhand for asymptomatic patients. According to the district administration of the state capital, these COVID care centres hav...

Haryana: Social distancing norms flouted at rally organised by retrenched physical training instructors

Social distancing norms were flouted at a rally, which was organised by retrenched physical training instructors PTIs in Jind on Saturday. The event was attended by many people including members of Khap Panchayat. Those who participated in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020