Bodies of woman, her two kids found at Delhi home

A 28-year-old woman and her two children were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home in Nihal Vihar on Sunday, police said. The woman has been identified as Preeti, they said.

Police suspect that Preeti's husband was behind the killings. He has been missing since the matter was reported to them. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said a case of murder is being registered and an investigation is underway.