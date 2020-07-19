Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai, Jul 19 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 pm.

MDS1 KA-VIRUS-SUDHAKAR Inter-state travellers responsible for spurt in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru: Karna govt Bengaluru: With the city witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the Karnataka government holds inter-state travellers responsible for the spurt in infections, saying those from hot spot states like Maharashtra could have brought the infection.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 17:25 IST
Chennai, Jul 19 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 pm.

MDS1 KA-VIRUS-SUDHAKAR Inter-state travellers responsible for spurt in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru: Karna govt Bengaluru: With the city witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the Karnataka government holds inter-state travellers responsible for the spurt in infections, saying those from hot spot states like Maharashtra could have brought the infection. MDS2 TN-LOCKDOWN Under "Sunday lockdown," all activities halt in TN Chennai: Tamil Nadu came under an intense lockdown, the third successive Sunday of full curbs without any relaxations to help fight COVID-19 and roads everywhere wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors.

MDS4 TN-VIRUS-PM-PALANISWAMI Modi speaks to TN CM over COVID scenario Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on the COVID-19 preventionmeasures and aspects related to treatment in the state, where the infection count has crossed 1.65 lakh, the government said. MDS5 TN-TEMPLES-TYRE (COR SLUG) Man behind burning of tyres in front of temples in TN identified Coimbatore: The man, who burnt tyres in front of three temples in the city leading to tension, has been identified and six special teams have been formed to nab him, police said on Sunday.

MDS6 KA-LOCKDOWN-BENGALURU No extension of lockdown in Bengaluru: BBMP Commissioner Bengaluru: There was no question of extending the ongoing week-long lockdown here set to end on July 22, newly appointed commissioner of the city civic body N Manjunatha Prasad said on Sunday, amid speculations it may be continued for another fortnight in view of rising cases. MES3 TL-SECRETARIAT-CM-MEETING T'gana CM to finalise designs of new Secretariat buildings on Jul 21 Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting with officials and architects on Tuesday to finalise the design of the proposed Secretariat building complex to come up here.PTI SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu's graft trial resumes amid Israeli virus anger

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will resume in earnest in January, with thrice-weekly evidentiary hearings set to begin then, a Jerusalem court decided on Sunday. It was not immediately clear if Netanyahu would b...

Follow guidelines to combat coronavirus threat: J-K Guv Murmu to people

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Sunday appealed to people to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing to slow the spread of the disease. He also asked the people to ...

EU recovery fund plan hangs in balance at deadlocked summit

A European Union plan to breathe life into economies throttled by the coronavirus pandemic hung in the balance on Sunday as leaders quarrelled over the level of spending on the third day of a summit. The resumption of negotiations in Brusse...

North Goa hospital prepares for COVID-19 vaccine trials

A North Goa-based private hospital will begin the process of human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Redkar Hospital, located in North Goas Pernem taluka, is amongst the 12 facilities that are listed for human trials of Cova...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020