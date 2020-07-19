Chennai, Jul 19 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 pm.

MDS1 KA-VIRUS-SUDHAKAR Inter-state travellers responsible for spurt in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru: Karna govt Bengaluru: With the city witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the Karnataka government holds inter-state travellers responsible for the spurt in infections, saying those from hot spot states like Maharashtra could have brought the infection. MDS2 TN-LOCKDOWN Under "Sunday lockdown," all activities halt in TN Chennai: Tamil Nadu came under an intense lockdown, the third successive Sunday of full curbs without any relaxations to help fight COVID-19 and roads everywhere wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors.

MDS4 TN-VIRUS-PM-PALANISWAMI Modi speaks to TN CM over COVID scenario Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on the COVID-19 preventionmeasures and aspects related to treatment in the state, where the infection count has crossed 1.65 lakh, the government said. MDS5 TN-TEMPLES-TYRE (COR SLUG) Man behind burning of tyres in front of temples in TN identified Coimbatore: The man, who burnt tyres in front of three temples in the city leading to tension, has been identified and six special teams have been formed to nab him, police said on Sunday.

MDS6 KA-LOCKDOWN-BENGALURU No extension of lockdown in Bengaluru: BBMP Commissioner Bengaluru: There was no question of extending the ongoing week-long lockdown here set to end on July 22, newly appointed commissioner of the city civic body N Manjunatha Prasad said on Sunday, amid speculations it may be continued for another fortnight in view of rising cases. MES3 TL-SECRETARIAT-CM-MEETING T'gana CM to finalise designs of new Secretariat buildings on Jul 21 Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting with officials and architects on Tuesday to finalise the design of the proposed Secretariat building complex to come up here.