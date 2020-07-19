Budget for Puducherry to be presented on Monday

The Puducherry budget for 2020-21 is to be presented in the Assembly on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi would deliver her customary address and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in-charge of Finance would present the budget, a press note from the Assembly Secretary Mounusamy said on Sunday.

Considering the prevalence of COVID-19 in the Union Territory, he said no permission for public or visitors would be given to be present on the Assembly premises during the budget session. Officials and staff deployed for duty would have to observe safety norms, he said.

Press passes have been prepared to let 24 reporters in, but they have to remain in the press gallery and also in the visitors gallery. The session begins at 9.30 am and the Chief Minister would present the budget at 12.05 pm.

Speaker V P Sivakolundhu would present the Tamil version of the Lieutenant Governor`s address. The AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbalagan wanted the government to have the session for 10 days as several important issues faced by the people were required to be discussed.

He criticised the territorial government for not having a specific plan to combat COVID-19. Anbalagan said in a press release that the Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao wanted total lockdown every Sunday to prevent further spread of the pandemic while the Chief Minister has gone on record saying that the Central government should lift the curbs and ensure flow of tourists, including foreigners, into Puducherry to boost revenue.

This showed the lack of understanding between the Chief Minister and the Health Minister, the AIADMK leader said..