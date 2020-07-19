4 localities in Ri Bhoi district declared as containment zone

The Meghalaya government has declared four localities in Ri Bhoi district bordering Assam as 'containment zone' to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said on Sunday. Ri Bhoi district magistrate RM Kurbah issued the order on Saturday night based on the recommendation of the Health department, the official said.

The areas declared as containment zone include 13th Mile Tamulikuchi, Byrnihat, Baridua till Khanapara with effect from July 19 to July 26. "The order was issued in view of the increased detection of COVID-19 positive patients... who are inhabitants of 13th Mile Tamulikuchi, Byrnihat, Baridua and Khanapara area," the official said.

The order prohibits movements within the containment zone and inhabitants can move only in medical emergencies and for essential goods and services. Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Aman War said the situation in areas from Byrnihat to Khanapara is "very alarming".

"Although there is no community spread in the state the situation in these areas bordering Assam is quite alarming," Dr War told reporters. "We are still doing contact tracing and if the virus is from Guwahati, we are a bit in trouble as it very virulent and we hope that we would be able to contain the spread," he said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state on Sunday was 450, officials said. Meanwhile, night curfew imposed in the state capital here has been extended till July 27.

East Khasi Hills district authorities said the night curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 5 am..