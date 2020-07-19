Left Menu
Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, recorded its maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal, according to a report by the Meteorological Department. In Punjab's Amritsar, the maximum temperature settled at 33.7 degrees Celsius and the city witnessed five mm of rainfall.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-07-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 19:17 IST
Maximum temps in Pb, Hry hover around normal levels; few parts witness rains

Maximum temperatures hovered around normal levels in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, even as a few areas in both states witnessed rains. Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, recorded its maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal, according to a report by the Meteorological Department.

In Punjab's Amritsar, the maximum temperature settled at 33.7 degrees Celsius and the city witnessed five mm of rainfall. The maximum temperature of Ludhiana, which also saw 1.4 mm of rainfall, was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal.

Patiala's maximum temperature was 36.1 degrees Celsius, up by two degrees above normal. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius.

Hisar, which saw 0.8 mm of rainfall, recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures of Karnal and Narnaul were 33.5 and 36.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

The MeT department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in both states in the next two days..

