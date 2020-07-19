2 booked for celebratory firing in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two men, including the district vice president of Hindu Jagran Manch, were booked here for alleged celebratory firing, police said on Sunday. The police action comes after a purported video of the incident, which allegedly took place in Roni Harjipur village under Charthawal police station limits on Saturday, went viral on social media.

Those booked are Ankur Rana, the district vice president of Hindu Jagran Manch, and Ritik Kumar, an activist of the group, police said. According to Station House Officer Sube Singh, efforts are on to nab the two men.