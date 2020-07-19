Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains in Delhi take overall July rainfall to surplus category

The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations had also recorded 38 and 49 per cent less rains in July, till Saturday. After the Sunday morning rains, the Safdarjung Observatory has got 122.7 mm rainfall in July so far, which is eight per cent more than the normal of 114.1 mm, according to the IMD data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 19:48 IST
Heavy rains in Delhi take overall July rainfall to surplus category
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With the national capital receiving heavy rains on Sunday morning, the overall precipitation in the city in July is now in the surplus category -- eight per cent more than normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. The first spell of heavy rains in July inundated low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill on important road stretches in the city.

The IMD said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 74.8 mm rainfall till 8.30 am. The Ridge and Lodhi Road weather station recorded 86 mm and 81.2 mm rainfall, respectively. The Palam and Ayanagar observatories gauged 16.9 mm and 12.2 mm precipitation, it said.

Till Saturday, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded only 47.9 mm rainfall in July, which was 56 per cent less than the normal of 109.4 mm. The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations had also recorded 38 and 49 per cent less rains in July, till Saturday.

After the Sunday morning rains, the Safdarjung Observatory has got 122.7 mm rainfall in July so far, which is eight per cent more than the normal of 114.1 mm, according to the IMD data. The Lodhi Road weather station has recorded 137.1 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 20 per cent more than the normal of 114.4 mm.

However, the city has recorded only 101.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 185.3 since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19, the first member of President Muhammadu Buharis cabinet to contract the new coronavirus. Onyeama, 64, said in a tweet he had taken a COVID-19 tes...

COVID-19: Contact tracing, tests, surveys can help reduce death rate, says CM

Door-to-door surveys, contact tracing, surveillance, and more testing can help reduce COVID-19 death rate, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday. Presiding over a meeting of senior officials, he directed them to develo...

Motorcycling-Marquez breaks arm in season-opening Spanish Grand Prix

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Honda broke his right arm in a crash at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday, his team has confirmed.Marquez crashed at turn four with four laps to go, ending his race and injuring...

Role of CM's office in gold smuggling case needs to be probed: Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday demanded that the role of the Office of Chief Minister in the sensational gold smuggling case needs to be probed and Pinarayi Vijayan should be questioned. Time is ripe for investigating ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020