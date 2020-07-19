Heavy rains in Delhi take overall July rainfall to surplus category

With the national capital receiving heavy rains on Sunday morning, the overall precipitation in the city in July is now in the surplus category -- eight per cent more than normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. The first spell of heavy rains in July inundated low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill on important road stretches in the city.

The IMD said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 74.8 mm rainfall till 8.30 am. The Ridge and Lodhi Road weather station recorded 86 mm and 81.2 mm rainfall, respectively. The Palam and Ayanagar observatories gauged 16.9 mm and 12.2 mm precipitation, it said.

Till Saturday, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded only 47.9 mm rainfall in July, which was 56 per cent less than the normal of 109.4 mm. The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations had also recorded 38 and 49 per cent less rains in July, till Saturday.

After the Sunday morning rains, the Safdarjung Observatory has got 122.7 mm rainfall in July so far, which is eight per cent more than the normal of 114.1 mm, according to the IMD data. The Lodhi Road weather station has recorded 137.1 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 20 per cent more than the normal of 114.4 mm.

However, the city has recorded only 101.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 185.3 since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.