COVID-19: Contact tracing, tests, surveys can help reduce death rate, says CM

Door-to-door surveys, contact tracing, surveillance, and more testing can help reduce COVID-19 death rate, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday. They all should discuss and evolve effective and positive action to control COVID-19." The chief minister, according to a statement, directed the officials to ensure that all needy get foodgrain and said that people without ration cards should be provided one.

Door-to-door surveys, contact tracing, surveillance, and more testing can help reduce COVID-19 death rate, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday. Presiding over a meeting of senior officials, he directed them to develop effective plans to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. "The COVID death rate can be reduced by door-to-door survey, contact tracing, strong surveillance and more and more rapid-antigen COVID tests," the chief minister said. He said that people should be asked not to move out of their house unnecessarily and always wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Adityanath said, "To control the spread of COVID-19, all DMs, SSPs/SPs, CMOs, principals of medical colleges and nagar ayukts should meet regularly. They all should discuss and evolve effective and positive action to control COVID-19." The chief minister, according to a statement, directed the officials to ensure that all needy get foodgrain and said that people without ration cards should be provided one. He said that there should be regular check-ups of cattle in cow-shelters and asked the officials to ensure availability of green fodder. He also said that there should be announcements about employment opportunities under the MNREGS so that those seeking jobs are benefited. The chief minister asked the agriculture, irrigation, and horticulture departments, among others, to prepare an action plan to provide jobs. "More employment in agriculture, food processing, and MSME departments can help to herald a new era of development in the state," Adityanath said. He directed the departments of rural development, panchayati raj, and urban development to continue sanitization and fogging to prevent vector-borne disease. Reiterating that self-motivation is a must to save oneself from COVID-19, Adityanath said social distancing, use of masks, avoiding venturing out of homes unnecessarily and preventing gatherings are some of the effective preventive measures.

