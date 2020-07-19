34-year-old dies after being hit by car driven by drunk man in southeast Delhi

A 34-year-old was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a car allegedly driven by a man in an inebriated condition on Maa Anandmayee Marg in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Molarband in Badarpur. He dealt with work on aluminium frames, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday night near ESI hospital on Maa Anandmayee Marg in southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area, police said. The accident took place on the stretch between ESI hospital to Crown Plaza, they added. The car hit the bike from behind leaving the motorcyclist injured. Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The driver of the car, Yashpal Bidhuri (29), who was under the influence of alcohol tried to flee from the spot soon after the accident but was caught by traffic police with the help of public after a chase, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said a case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) in this regard at Okhla police station based on the complaint of head constable Satish and the accused has also been arrested.

Bidhuri is a resident of southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad village and his family is into property dealing, police said. Both the vehicles have been taken into possession by police for further investigation, they added.