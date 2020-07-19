Left Menu
Development News Edition

34-year-old dies after being hit by car driven by drunk man in southeast Delhi

A 34-year-old was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a car allegedly driven by a man in an inebriated condition on Maa Anandmayee Marg in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday. He dealt with work on aluminium frames, they said. The incident took place on Saturday night near ESI hospital on Maa Anandmayee Marg in southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 20:27 IST
34-year-old dies after being hit by car driven by drunk man in southeast Delhi

A 34-year-old was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a car allegedly driven by a man in an inebriated condition on Maa Anandmayee Marg in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Molarband in Badarpur. He dealt with work on aluminium frames, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday night near ESI hospital on Maa Anandmayee Marg in southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area, police said. The accident took place on the stretch between ESI hospital to Crown Plaza, they added. The car hit the bike from behind leaving the motorcyclist injured. Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The driver of the car, Yashpal Bidhuri (29), who was under the influence of alcohol tried to flee from the spot soon after the accident but was caught by traffic police with the help of public after a chase, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said a case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) in this regard at Okhla police station based on the complaint of head constable Satish and the accused has also been arrested.

Bidhuri is a resident of southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad village and his family is into property dealing, police said. Both the vehicles have been taken into possession by police for further investigation, they added.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-UP finance minister referred to Delhi hospital for coronavirus treatment

Former Uttar Pradesh finance minister Rajesh Agarwal was referred to Delhi for treatment on Sunday, days after he tested positive for coronavirus. District Surveillance Officer Dr Ashok Kumar said Rajesh Agarwal, who is the MLA from Bar...

With spike in COVID-19 cases, Jammu to go under weekend lockdown

Jammu district authorities on Sunday announced a complete weekend lockdown beginning from July 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases that had witnessed a spike over the past week, officials said. Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Cha...

CMERI develops COVID protection systems for workplaces

The Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute CMERI has come up with a surveillance kiosk which can gauge the body temperature of a person as well as check if he is wearing a face mask through a customised software solution, a state...

Guj: Surat district's COVID-19 case count crosses 10,000-mark

Surat in Gujarat reported 285 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, highest for any district in the state for the day, which pushed its tally beyond the 10,000- mark, the health department said. The districts case count now stands at 10,258, it sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020