Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gangster's properties worth Rs 30 lakh attached: Noida Police

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday attached movable properties worth Rs 30 lakh of a gangster belonging to the Sundar Bhati gang, as crackdown continued on the regional mafia, officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-07-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 23:01 IST
Gangster's properties worth Rs 30 lakh attached: Noida Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday attached movable properties worth Rs 30 lakh of a gangster belonging to the Sundar Bhati gang, as crackdown continued on the regional mafia, officials said. The clampdown on the mafia in the district in western UP started on July 4 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives which came close on the heels of killing of eight policemen in Kanpur by henchmen of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, they said.

"Two trucks belonging to gangster Praveen Bhati were attached on Sunday. The trucks are pegged at Rs 30 lakh," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said. The crackdown is being carried out chiefly under Section 14 (1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates, Pandey said.

So far, properties, including land and vehicles, worth over Rs 16 crore belonging to dreaded gangsters of the Sundar Bhati and Anil Dujana gangs, and others, have been attached in the latest clampdown, officials said. The district police said it would continue action against the gangsters.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US states set goals to jump-start transition to electric vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

A coalition of states is following Californias lead in setting goals to jump-start a transition to electric-powered trucks, vans, and buses in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality for communities choked by diesel...

Nashik district sees rise of 416 COVID-19 cases; 7 more die

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtras Nashik district mounted by 416 to 9,491 on Sunday, an official said. With seven more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the number of fatalities has risen to 390, he said.Wit...

How the Black Lives Matter generation remembers John Lewis

Of all the ways that John Lewis influenced American life and politics, his indelible impact on young people may be among the most enduring. From student activist to elder statesman, Lewis continually encouraged the nations youth to start go...

4 die in first heavy rainfall of monsoon in Delhi; Kejriwal says not time for blame-game

The first heavy monsoon rainfall in Delhi claimed four lives on Sunday, including that of a mini-truck driver who got trapped in a waterlogged underpass, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to defend his government by blaming the lack o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020