Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locals block road, confine Baghjan gas well workers after affected villager kills self

Sukleswar Neog, who lost his house in the gas well fire on June 9 and was living in a relief camp since then, consumed poison on Saturday and died at a hospital. When his body was brought to Baghjan, local people blocked a road demanding that a Rs 2-crore compensation be given to his family along with a job to one of its members in Oil India Ltd (OIL), officials said.

PTI | Tinsukia | Updated: 20-07-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 00:10 IST
Locals block road, confine Baghjan gas well workers after affected villager kills self

Angry people affected by the gas well fire at Baghjan in Assam blocked a road and confined employees working at the site for several hours after an inmate of relief camp died allegedly after consuming poison, officials said Sunday. Sukleswar Neog, who lost his house in the gas well fire on June 9 and was living in a relief camp since then, consumed poison on Saturday and died at a hospital.

When his body was brought to Baghjan, local people blocked a road demanding that a Rs 2-crore compensation be given to his family along with a job to one of its members in Oil India Ltd (OIL), officials said. The damaged Baghjan gas well of PSU major Oil India Ltd in Assam is spewing gas uncontrollably for 54 days since a blowout took place on May 27, which caught fire on June 9. Two firefighters of OIL also died at the site then.

Over 9,000 people were shifted to relief camps after the well suffered the blowout and the subsequent inferno. The agitated public also demanded the arrest of the OIL Chairman and MD for alleged negligence of the company that led to the tragedy as well as "not doing enough" to douse the fire.

When the police reached the site and were trying to pacify the protesters, one policeman fainted and he was taken to a hospital. The company said villagers did not allow their officials to return from the site after completing their works on Saturday.

"A barricade was erected by local villagers blocking the road from well site since afternoon yesterday. More than 200 personnel from OIL, ONGC, Alert, Schlumberger and other contractors working at site including OIL Directors were not allowed to go out of the site after completing the day's work yesterday," a company statement said. After prolonged efforts by the OIL management, district authorities and police, the barricade was removed at around 2:30 am on Sunday, it added.

OIL said it continues to face protests and blockades across many of its wells and field locations, leading to heavy production loss in the last few months. It said due to blockades, there was a production loss of 442 MT of crude oil and 1.62 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meter Per Day of natural gas on Saturday because of disruptions in 14 oil wells and five gas wells.

"Cumulative production loss since May 27, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 14,385 MT crude oil, 29.59 MMSCM of natural gas," the statement said. OIL said various assessments and impact studies of the blowout as well as the blaze in villages and nearby forest areas by multiple agencies such as ERM India, TERI, CSIR-NEIST and IIT-Guwahati are going on at present.

On the relief and rehabilitation process, OIL said the surveys for assessment of damage for compensation by the district administration are in progress in both Tinsukia and Doomdooma circles. "Total number of families surveyed till July 18 in both Tinsukia and Doomdooma circles is 1,751," it added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Three held for amputating leg of camel calf in Rajasthan

Three persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly amputating a leg of a camel calf after it entered their farm in Rajasthans Churu district, police said.&#160; The incident had taken place on Saturday in Sadarshahr area but came to light...

Nationals OF Robles returns from quarantine

Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles returned from quarantine and still hopes to be ready for Opening Day on Thursday against the visiting New York Yankees. Robles, 23, rejoined the team Saturday and participated in an intra-sq...

House Democrats demand investigation into use of force at Portland protests

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives asked the internal watchdogs for the Justice and Homeland Security departments to launch an investigation into whether they have abused emergency authorities in order to justify targeting peace...

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's bends facts on virus, Biden, economy

President Donald Trump clung to the false notion that the coronavirus will just disappear, made incorrect claims about a top government expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and again insisted that Americans are getting all the COVID-19 tests they nee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020