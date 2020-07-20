Central dome of heritage mosque in Old Delhi damaged in heavy rain

The central dome of an iconic heritage mosque in old Delhi's Hauz Qazi area got damaged due to heavy rainfall on Sunday. The national capital was lashed by heavy rain in the morning, leading to massive waterlogging under Minto Bridge and collapse of houses and trees in several areas.

Heritage lovers took to Twitter to express their sadness over the damage caused to the red-colour Masjid Mubarak Begum in the downpour. "The iconic Masjid Mubarak Begum's (built in 1823) central dome has broken down, due to rain," tweeted Purani Dilli Walon ki Baatein, a popular platform to promote heritage of Old Delhi.

It shared a video of the damaged mosque, claiming it happened due to lightning. "A distinguished architecture - Masjid Mubarak Begum had been unique in many ways was destroyed by an effect of lightening," it said, adding a hashtag, #RestoreMasjidMubarakBegum.

Shahjehanabad or Old Delhi is home to countless heritage buildings, old monuments and iconic landmarks, many of which are in dire need of preservation..