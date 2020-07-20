4 booked for land-grabbing in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police

Four men have been booked for allegedly grabbing land belonging to the state Waqf Board in the civil lines area here, police said on Monday

According to Civil Lines Station House Officer (SHO) DK Tyagi, the police lodged a case on Sunday against four brothers -- Afzal Rahi, Ajmal, Asif Rahi and Arshad -- under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc.), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 447 (punishment for criminal trespass)

It has been alleged that the four men grabbed a Wakf Board land worth of crores of rupees and built a commercial complex on it using forged documents. It has also been alleged that notorious gangster Sushil Mooch, who is lodged in a Kanpur jail currently, was involved in the conspiracy to grab the land.