Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
12:03 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 18,000-mark as state's death toll climbs to 97. 11:52 a.m. Record single-day spike of 40,425 COVID-19 cases reported in India as country's tally crosses 11 lakh. 11:40 a.m. Record 90 fresh COVID-19 cases take Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 740.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 12:11 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.
12:03 p.m.
Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 18,000-mark as the state's death toll climbs to 97.
11:54 a.m.
Global investment banking major Bank of America (BofA), which stood second in India deal street ranking in the first half, is bullish on the remaining six months with a strong pipeline of deals, despite the COVID-19 pandemic hitting business sentiment.
11:52 a.m.
Record single-day spike of 40,425 COVID-19 cases reported in India as the country's tally crosses 11 lakh.
11:40 a.m.
Record 90 fresh COVID-19 cases take Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 740.
11:27 a.m.
Odisha's government focuses on the online public grievance redressal system.
11:07 a.m.
Health Minister Satyendar Jain will resume work after recovering from COVID-19.
10:41 a.m.
The former head priest of TTD succumbs to COVID-19.
10:11 a.m.
The Mizoram government is sending psychologists and doctors to quake-hit areas to assist people to deal with mental trauma.
9:54 a.m.
Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh tests coronavirus positive.