Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

12:03 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 18,000-mark as the state's death toll climbs to 97.

11:54 a.m.

Global investment banking major Bank of America (BofA), which stood second in India deal street ranking in the first half, is bullish on the remaining six months with a strong pipeline of deals, despite the COVID-19 pandemic hitting business sentiment.

11:52 a.m.

Record single-day spike of 40,425 COVID-19 cases reported in India as the country's tally crosses 11 lakh.

11:40 a.m.

Record 90 fresh COVID-19 cases take Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 740.

11:27 a.m.

Odisha's government focuses on the online public grievance redressal system.

11:07 a.m.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain will resume work after recovering from COVID-19.

10:41 a.m.

The former head priest of TTD succumbs to COVID-19.

10:11 a.m.

The Mizoram government is sending psychologists and doctors to quake-hit areas to assist people to deal with mental trauma.

9:54 a.m.

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh tests coronavirus positive.