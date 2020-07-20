Drug peddler held with over 5 kg cannabis in Gr Noida

An alleged drug peddler was arrested and more than five kilograms of cannabis recovered from his possession in Greater Noida, police said on Monday. The accused, Vishal Sharma, who is around 25 years old, was arrested on Sunday by officials from the Beta 2 police station, they said.

"A firearm along with some ammunition was seized from Sharma and he was found in possession of 5.50 kg of cannabis," a police spokesperson said. The accused has previously been booked under the Arms Act as well as in cases of theft, provoking a breach of peace, wrongful confinement, extortion and attempt to murder, the spokesperson said.

A fresh case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against him at the Beta 2 police station, the official said.