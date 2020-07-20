Left Menu
HP likely to receive heavy to very rainfall: IMD

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 20-07-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 15:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The state has received widespread rainfall in the past 24 hours, with Dharamshala recording 62 mm rain.

Manali received 28 mm rainfall followed by Naina Devi 26 mm, Nahan 23 mm, Sangrah 15 mm, and Palampur 17 mm, the weather office said. Amb recorded 10 mm rain, Nurpur and Dharampur nine mm each, Jogindernagar seven mm, Rajgarh and Kothi six mm each, Bilaspur four mm and Keylong 3 mm, it added.

