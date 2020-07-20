Chhattisgarh govt launches Godhan Nyay Yojna

Left Menu
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday launched Godhan Nyay Yojna under which the state government will procure cow dung from cattle rearers at Rs 2 per kg for production of organic fertilizers.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-07-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 15:59 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday launched Godhan Nyay Yojna under which the state government will procure cow dung from cattle rearers at Rs 2 per kg for production of organic fertilizers. This first of its kind scheme in the country was launched on the local Hareli Festival, and intends to promote cattle rearing, ensure safety of livestock and strengthening rural economy.

While inaugurating the scheme at a function at his official residence, Baghel said it will prove to be a boon for farmers and cattle rearers, as well as an elixir for the rural economy during the coronavirus outbreak, an official statement said. "Godhan Nyay Yojana will not only help cattle ranchers earn extra income, but will also help in tackling the problem of open grazing by cattle and encourage use of organic fertilizers," he said.

Gauthan committees will procure cow dung at Rs 2 per kg and women self-help groups will prepare vermicompost from it, which will then be sold at Rs 8 per kg to farmers, while the dung will be utilized for other products, he said. As a part of good governance in villages, the state government is running 'Narva, Garua, Ghurva, Bari' scheme to revive the rural economy, under which over 5,000 gauthans (dedicated area in villages where cattle are housed during the day) were sanctioned for construction.

Out of these, construction of 2,785 gauthans has been completed and the remaining is being set up, he said. Godhan Nyay Yojana will be implemented through these gauthans where procured cow dung will be processed into fertilizers, he said.

The state government has a target of setting up gauthans in all 11,630 village panchayats and 20,000 villages in the state in a phase-wise manner. Hareli festival is associated with agriculture and the environment and therefore the scheme was inaugurated on this occasion, an official here said.

A tableau at the CM's residence portrayed the way the rituals are performed in village houses on Hareli. Baghel worshiped farm equipment and fed cows on the occasion, he said.

The chief minister also symbolically procured cow dung during the programme, which was attended by his cabinet ministers, senior officials and public representatives, he added..

