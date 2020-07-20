TN police tells YouTube to block channel having offensive content against hymn on Lord Muruga

YouTube has been asked to block a channel that has offensive content including a post against popular Tamil, Hindu hymn "Kanda Sashti Kavacham," police said here on Monday. Against the backdrop of arrest of two men of the channel following complaints by the BJP's legal wing and Hindu outfits, police said cyber crime wing has written to the social media platform.

"We have asked YouTube to block the Karuppar Kootam channel in view of the offensive contents including one against Kanda Sashti Kavacham," senior police officials here told PTI. The Central Crime Branch police team also conducted searches in the office of the Karuppar Kootam channel at T Nagar here and sealed it days ago.

The video post against the 'Kavacham' hymn, considered sacred and recited everyday by millions of Tamil Hindus seeking divine protection from Lord Muruga caused outrage and many people took to social media to register their protest and seek action. In thee post, the anchor Surendran alias 'Nathigan' (meaning atheist) allegedly gave vulgar and offensive interpretation to the centuries old hymn authored by a revered saint, Bala Devaraya Swami at the famed Chennimalai Sri Subramania Swamy temple near Erode in western Tamil Nadu.

Besides Surendran, another man Senthilvasan ofthe channel was also arrested and the duo are in judicial custody.