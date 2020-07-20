Left Menu
Virus: Thane civic body requisitions services of pvt doctors

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 18:07 IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation onMonday requisitioned the services of private doctors due tothe continuous rise in coronavirus cases in the city

The order issued by TMC commissioner Vipin Sharma saidservices of private doctors under Maharashtra Medical Council,Mumbai will be acquired to strengthen efforts to contain theoutbreak, an official said

The order said assistant commissioners of wardcommittees must acquire the services of these doctors as perrequirement and a list should be submitted to the civicheadquarters.

