After BSF constable, Army jawan held by Punjab Police in cross-border arms, drug smuggling case

An Army man and three others were arrested in a cross-border arms and drugs smuggling case, in which a BSF jawan and his accomplices were held last week, the Punjab Police said on Monday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-07-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 19:04 IST
An Army man and three others were arrested in a cross-border arms and drugs smuggling case, in which a BSF jawan and his accomplices were held last week, the Punjab Police said on Monday. Those involved in the racket had links to Pakistani drug smugglers and have received Rs 39 lakh as drug proceeds from them, it said. The total number of people arrested in this case now stands at eight, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said.

Ramandeep Singh, an Indian Army soldier, was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, where he was posted, he said. He was arrested on the basis of disclosures made by Border Security Force (BSF) Constable Sumit Kumar, who was arrested along with his three accomplices by the Jalandhar (Rural) police a week ago, the DGP said. Ramandeep Singh's three accomplices, Taranjot Singh alias Tanna, Jagjit Singh alias Laddi and Satinder Singh alias Kaala, have also been arrested and are being brought on production warrants, police said. Police said Rs 10 lakh drug money has been recovered from Satinder Singh, taking the total amount of money seized in the case to Rs 42.30 lakh.

They have received Rs 39 lakh as drug proceeds from Pakistan-based smugglers, the DGP said. The police had last week busted this racket with the arrest of Kumar, who was posted at Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, and his three accomplices, Gupta said in a statement. The DGP said police are actively engaged in following the money trail to eradicate the drug menace from the state.

Kumar and Ramandeep Singh are residents of the same village, Magar Mudian, in Gurdaspur district. Kumar, during questioning alleged that he was lured into the cross-border narco-weapons smuggling racket by Ramandeep Singh. Both of them were also lodged at a Gurdaspur jail in a murder case, but got bail. Kumar got bail in January 2018 and Ramandeep Singh in September 2019, police said. Ramandeep Singh was allegedly running the drugs and weapons smuggling racket with Taranjot Singh and Satinder Singh. Satinder Singh was, for some time, lodged at the Amritsar Jail, where he came in contact with Maulvi alias Mulla, a Pakistani national, who introduced him to Pakistani smugglers, said the DGP.

Gupta said Satinder Singh was shifted to the Kapurthala jail where he befriended Taranjot Singh and made him his accomplice. After Satinder Singh stressed on the need to involve a BSF jawan in the racket, Ramandeep Singh persuaded Kumar to join them, the DGP said. On the modus operandi of the gang, Gupta said Kumar used to send photographs of the fencing on the border, drug-delivery locations and others to Taranjot Singh and Satinder Singh. After the delivery of the consignment on the Indian side at a predetermined time and place, three other accomplices of Taranjot SIngh used to collect it from Kumar, he said. Gupta said Jagjit Singh used to provide his car to them to transport the drug consignments.

Based on investigations carried out so far, the accused are suspected to have smuggled in 42 packets of heroin, a 9 mm foreign-made pistol with 80 live rounds, and two live rounds of a 12 bore gun so far..

