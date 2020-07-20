CBI questions Raj Cong MLA Krishna Poonia in Churu SHO suicide case

The CBI on Monday questioned Olympian and Rajasthan Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in connection with the alleged suicide by SHO of Rajgarh Vishnudutt Vishnoi in Churu district, officials said. Poonia was questioned for nearly three hours at her home in Jaipur, they said.

Vishnoi's body was found hanging from the ceiling of his residence on May 23, they said. The Rajasthan Government had handed over the probe to the CBI in the case.

Two suicide notes were recovered from Vishnoi-- one addressed to his parents and the other to the Superintendent of Police of the district. In the suicide note to the SP, Vishnoi had said he was not able to bear the pressure put on him. He had also said that he tried to give his best to the Rajasthan Police. Bishnoi's brother had filed a complaint with the Rajasthan police alleging he was under pressure which led him to take this drastic step, they said.

A screenshot of a purported WhatsApp chat that Vishnoi had with one of his activist friends, in which the police officer talked about being trapped in dirty politics, had also gone viral. The leaders of the BJP and the BSP have alleged that the officer, who was known for his honesty and hard work, was being pressured by Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, a charge that she has denied.

Discus thrower Poonia is the 2010 CWG gold medallist and had finished sixth at the 2012 London Olympics. She represents Sadulpur constituency in Rajasthan.