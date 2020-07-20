Noida: 22 arrested, 2,583 vehicles challaned for flouting COVID curbs

Twenty-two people were arrested and owners of 2,583 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, 22 vehicles were impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Monday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar, where COVID-19 has infected over 4,000 people and claimed at least 39 lives so far, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, is also in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the red zone for COVID-19. "On Monday, 16 FIRs were registered and 22 people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 6,062 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,583 of them, while another 22 were impounded," the police said in a statement. A total of Rs 2,86,800 were collected in fines during the action, the police said. The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.