Police trying to frame Cong leader in self-immolation bid by Amethi women: UPCC

The Lucknow police had said the women were instigated by Congress leader Anoop Patel to set themselves on fire as part of a "criminal conspiracy" and a case was also filed against him and three others. “It is a jungle raj in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Monday accused police of trying to implicate one of its party leaders from Amethi in the case of last week's immolation bid by two women from the district in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office in a bid to hide the dismal law and order in the state. Under a well-planned conspiracy, the police are dragging the name of a former spokesman of the Congress' Amethi unit to hide the "bad shape of law and order", UPCC Vice President Virendra Chaudhary said.

A woman from Amethi and her daughter had set themselves on fire outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow last week alleging inaction in a land dispute case. The Lucknow police had said the women were instigated by Congress leader Anoop Patel to set themselves on fire as part of a "criminal conspiracy" and a case was also filed against him and three others.

"It is a jungle raj in the state. The criminal and police nexus is at its peak," said Chaudhary, asserting that the party has nothing to do with the women's self-immolation attempt. "Neither on the day of the incident nor anytime near that day, the victims met Anoop Patel or talked to him on phone. The victims are being threatened to give statements so that the Congress leader could be famed. The victims are not being allowed to meet their family members or the media persons," Chaudhary said.

The victims have the right to seek help for getting justice and they had visited the offices of various political parties for it. Anoop Patel had helped them put forth their problem before the media and this is not illegal, Chaudhary asserted.

There is such a jungle raj in the state that victims are making self-immolation attempts to seek justice, said Chaudhary, adding that "Yogi Adityanath government should be ashamed of this". Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey had said last week that the incident prima facie appears to be the part of a conspiracy.

"It is a criminal conspiracy as part of which some people instigated them (Safia and her daughter). A case has been registered against four people -- Aasma, Sultan, Kadir Khan (Amethi district president of AIMIM), and Anoop Patel (former Congress spokesperson) -- in this regard," he had said. The women were told to come to Lucknow and try to set themselves on fire so that their grievances can be highlighted and the dispute resolved, Pandey had stated.

The police commissioner had claimed, "We have evidence to show that these women went to the UP Congress office and met Anoop Patel." "A reporter in Lucknow was contacted and asked to highlight the issue. The reporter has also admitted to this, he had said. "Anoop Patel clearly instigated them to make an effort to set themselves afire so that their matter could be heard," he had said.

