UT Chandigarh writes to Punjab, Haryana for weekend curfew in tri-city

Chandigarh's UT administration on Monday said following a spike in COVID-19 cases, it has written to Punjab and Haryana for their consents to impose weekend curfews in the tri-city of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. Adviser Manoj Parida of Chandigarh’s UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore said he has written to chief secretaries of both Punjab and Haryana to agree to the Union territory's proposal for imposing curfew in the tri-city during weekends. “The weekend curfews only in Chandigarh will not be effective unless it is simultaneously imposed in Mohali (Punjab) and Panchkula (Haryana)," said Parida.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral, meanwhile, said the state government has so far not accepted the UT Chandigarh administration's proposal. “Clarifying that @capt_amarinder led Punjab government has not so far accepted UT administration's proposal to impose weekend curfews (Friday evening to Monday morning) in tri-city,” Thukral said in his tweet.

In a meeting, chaired by UT Administrator Badnore, a view emerged that since there is a lack of compliance of anti-COVID protocols of physical distancing and wearing masks, there is no option but to go for a total curfew at weekends in the entire tri-city, as per a government statement here. “This has become unavoidable to break the chain and arrest the sudden surge in the cases in the tri-city. A final decision will be taken by the UT Administrator on Wednesday,” said the statement.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh presently has a total of 737 coronavirus cases with 12 deaths so far. The UT Administrator stressed there should be more strictness in checking of mask-wearing and social distancing among people in public places, such as parks, Sukhna lake, markets etc.

Badnore asked UT’s police chief to conduct more flag marches in various colonies and sectors to create awareness among people regarding precautions to be taken against COVID-19..