Maha: Tiger captured after killing 3 shifted to Nagpur centre

A tiger which attacked and killedthree persons in Brahmapuri forest division in June and Julywas on Monday shifted to Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur,officials said

The tiger, officially called NT-1, was captured onSunday from compartment 579 of Talodhi forest range inChandrapur district, over 150 kilometres from here, anofficial said

The tiger is in good health and is in quarantine underthe supervision of experts, he added.