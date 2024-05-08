CIA Director back in Cairo for Gaza truce talks, sources say
The head of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency William Burns returned to Cairo on Tuesday for talks aimed at reaching a truce and a hostage release in the Gaza Strip, a source with knowledge of the issue and Egyptian airport sources said.
The CIA declined to comment in line with a policy of not disclosing the director's foreign travel.
