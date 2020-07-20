Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to bid painful adieu to 10 per cent of our workforce: Indigo CEO

IndiGo announced that is laying off 10 per cent of its workforce due to the coronavirus pandemic, its CEO said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:01 IST
Need to bid painful adieu to 10 per cent of our workforce: Indigo CEO
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

IndiGo announced that is laying off 10 per cent of its workforce due to the coronavirus pandemic, its CEO said on Monday. "We did have to undertake a number of measures such as pay cuts, leave without pay and various other costs; but unfortunately, these cost savings are clearly not enough to offset the decline in revenues. And from where things stand currently, it is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices, in order to sustain our business operations," Ronojoy Dutta, CEO, IndiGo said in a statement.

"Therefore, after carefully assessing and reviewing all possible scenarios, it is clear that we will need to bid a painful adieu to 10 per cent of our workforce. It is for the first time in the history of IndiGo that we have undertaken such a painful measure," Dutta said. During the pandemic, airlines also found that their fleet size is almost over 250 aircraft and usage of the fleet is less in view of the COVID-induced lockdown. Before cutting the workforce, the airline company announced relief measures for the employees.

"Medical insurance coverage for impacted employees will be extended until December 2020. There shall also be a provision to continue with the policy post-December 2020 as per applicable market rates. For those employees who had covered their parents via the policy, such insurance will also be extended until December 2020. As currently exists, payment will be borne by the employees." the airline CEO said. IndiGo has arranged one-way tickets for those employees who will lose their jobs."The impacted employees who need to travel back to their hometown or base location, we will assist them with a one way confirmed air ticket," the airline said further.

Recently India's national carrier Air India decided in their board meeting that they are planning to send compulsory leave without pay (LWP) to some employees from six months to up to five years. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Centre planning to auction modernised railway stations to private players: Goyal

After deciding to privatise 151 passenger trains, the Centre is planning to auction railway stations to private players after modernising the facilities, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. Addressing a webinar organised by the Merc...

InCred raises Rs 500 cr debt funding from PSBs, financial institutions

Financial technology startup InCred on Monday said it has raised Rs 500 crore debt funding from various public sector banks and financial institutions to expand lending across consumer, education and MSME segments. InCred had earlier rais...

RSS meet in Bhopal to discuss Ram temple, China: functionary

A meeting of top office-bearers of the RSS will begin here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday wherein issues like Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Sino-India stand-off will be naturally discussed, a functionary said on Monday. Sangh chief Mohan Bhag...

Sushant case: 3 psychiatrists, psychotherapist give statements

Police have recorded statements ofthree psychiatrists and a psychotherapist as part of their probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last month, a senior official said on Monday. Their statements were recorded over the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020